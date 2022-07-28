Submit a Tip
All lanes reopen along Highway 17 Bypass after crashes blocked lanes

A WMBF News member caught this crash along Highway 17 Bypass that has several lanes closed near the Myrtle Beach airport.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) – All lanes on Highway 17 Bypass are back open after crashes caused a traffic nightmare Thursday morning near the Myrtle Beach airport.

At one point, all lanes going northbound and southbound lanes were blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Around 10:15 a.m., traffic cameras showed all lanes were back open and traffic was moving.

Myrtle Beach police said there was a crash at Lauderdale Bay, which is between Harrelson Boulevard and Farrow Parkway.

It’s not clear how many cars are involved in the crashes or if anyone is hurt.

We have reached out to Myrtle Beach Fire Department to get more information.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

