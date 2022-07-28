Submit a Tip
1 killed in Marlboro County crash involving tractor-trailer

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a Pee Dee crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 6:15 p.m. on S.C. 79 near Scenic View Road.

Pye said a 2016 International heading east collided with a 2009 Buick sedan going west.

The driver of the Buick died as a result of the wreck, while the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with injuries.

No further details were immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

