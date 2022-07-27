Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman facing animal cruelty charge after leaving dog in hot car, police say

Police in Connecticut say Denise Kedzierski, 58, is facing an animal cruelty charge for leaving...
Police in Connecticut say Denise Kedzierski, 58, is facing an animal cruelty charge for leaving her dog in a hot car.(Southington Police Department)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A woman in Connecticut is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say she left her dog in a hot car last month.

The Southington Police Department reports Denise Kedzierski, 58, was arrested on Monday.

According to WFSB, police were called to a parking lot at a care center on June 30 at about 1:45 p.m. with a report of an unattended dog in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Authorities said an arriving officer found the dog inside the vehicle along with Kedzierski.

The pet owner reportedly told police she had left her dog in the vehicle for no more than 20 minutes with the windows down while she was inside the business.

Both officers and witnesses reported that the dog had been in the vehicle for at least 25 minutes, with the two front windows open approximately two to three inches.

According to witnesses, the woman’s vehicle was parked directly in the sunlight and the dog appeared increasingly lethargic, was breathing heavy and panting.

The officer at the scene noted the temperature was nearly 84 degrees at the time of the call.

On July 25, police said Kedzierski was taken into custody on an animal cruelty charge based on their investigation.

Kedzierski was released on a $5,000 bond with a scheduled court date on Aug. 8.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
crime scene tape
Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 at motel in connection to armed robbery at bus station
Florence County coroner IDs couple killed in head-on crash Saturday
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Driver of vehicle in Hwy 707 crash succumbed to injuries, SCHP says

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Reports: Homes damaged, 1 person hurt in two separate shootings along Longs area road
Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer.
Northwest swelters under ‘uncomfortable’ multiday heat wave
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Mullins police search for suspects in home invasion
Police officers have to go into a threat either alone or in a group. And officers like Oscar...
Florence first responders train for active school shooter situations