Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

TRAFFIC: I-20 and Highway 12 westbound shutdown, traffic delayed

I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - I-20 westbound has been closed down after reports of fire and smoke blocking the area. SCDOT said the spill happened around 6:27 p.m. between Exit 92 and Exit 82. All lanes were reported blocked.

The fire is causing no traffic to flow so officials are asking for everyone on Highway 12 to use Highway 1 instead.

An area on I-20 was evacuated Wednesday evening after reports of smoke and fire near a chemical...
An area on I-20 was evacuated Wednesday evening after reports of smoke and fire near a chemical plant.(KCSO)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707 Tuesday
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
‘I just ran to the car’: 20-year-old recounts saving woman from burning car in Myrtle Beach
crime scene tape
Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 at motel in connection to armed robbery at bus station

Latest News

VIDEO: Darlington Raceway signs name, image, likeness deal with CCU’s McCall
Deputies ID body found in Robeson County, no foul play suspected
.
VIDEO: Reports: Homes damaged, 1 person hurt in two separate shootings along Longs area road
.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707