TRAFFIC: I-20 and Highway 12 westbound shutdown, traffic delayed
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - I-20 westbound has been closed down after reports of fire and smoke blocking the area. SCDOT said the spill happened around 6:27 p.m. between Exit 92 and Exit 82. All lanes were reported blocked.
Haz mat spill; I-20 WB: btwn Exit92 & Exit82, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 6:27PM. https://t.co/9aq0wpaPyq | 6:32P— SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 27, 2022
The fire is causing no traffic to flow so officials are asking for everyone on Highway 12 to use Highway 1 instead.
