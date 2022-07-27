TRAFFIC: I-20 and Highway 12 westbound shutdown, traffic delayed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - I-20 westbound has been closed down after reports of fire and smoke blocking the area. SCDOT said the spill happened around 6:27 p.m. between Exit 92 and Exit 82. All lanes were reported blocked.

Haz mat spill; I-20 WB: btwn Exit92 & Exit82, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 6:27PM. https://t.co/9aq0wpaPyq | 6:32P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 27, 2022

The fire is causing no traffic to flow so officials are asking for everyone on Highway 12 to use Highway 1 instead.

An area on I-20 was evacuated Wednesday evening after reports of smoke and fire near a chemical plant. (KCSO)

