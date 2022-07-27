Teen shot during early morning shooting in Darlington County, sheriff’s office says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital.

Deputies responded at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of Rio Drive, which is off Billy Farrow Highway, where they found the 16-year-old.

The teen was taken to the hospital. The teen’s condition has not been released.

It’s not clear if anyone is in custody.

WMBF News will bring you updates as this story develops.

