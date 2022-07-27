Advertisement

Teen shot during early morning shooting in Darlington County, sheriff’s office says

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital.

Deputies responded at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of Rio Drive, which is off Billy Farrow Highway, where they found the 16-year-old.

The teen was taken to the hospital. The teen’s condition has not been released.

It’s not clear if anyone is in custody.

WMBF News will bring you updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Driver of vehicle dies after crashing into ditch along Hwy. 707, SCHP says
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
‘I just ran to the car’: 20-year-old recounts saving woman from burning car in Myrtle Beach
crime scene tape
Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 at motel in connection to armed robbery at bus station

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Reports: Homes damaged, 1 person hurt in two separate shootings along Longs area road
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Mullins police search for suspects in home invasion
Police officers have to go into a threat either alone or in a group. And officers like Oscar...
Florence first responders train for active school shooter situations
South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Casey Manning denied a request to temporarily block the...
South Carolina’s 6-week abortion ban can continue for now