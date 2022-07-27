Submit a Tip
Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim

Police say the 15-year-old was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on a commuter train. (WLS, Chicago Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death while taking part in an attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teen as Darin McNair of Chicago. Police say McNair was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on the Red Line train on the South Side early Monday.

The person targeted by the group stabbed the teen in the chest.

Police say no one has been arrested.

