Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Survey aims to help parents decide when kids should get a smartphone

By the end of the 10 questions, hopes are that parents will have a better idea of whether they and their children are “phone ready.”
A new questionnaire looks to help parents decide the right age to get their kids a smartphone.
A new questionnaire looks to help parents decide the right age to get their kids a smartphone.(Source: Samsung)
By Abby Theodros and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The creators of a new questionnaire hope it will help parents decide what is the appropriate age for their child to have a smartphone.

That questionnaire was put together by AT&T and the American Academy of Pediatrics. It features questions like:

  • Who is initiating the conversation about getting a smartphone?
  • Does your kid need a smartphone for safety?
  • Do they respect time limits on other devices at home?

By the end of the 10 questions, hopes are that parents will have a better idea of whether they and their children are “phone ready.”

According to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center, nearly one in five parents of a child younger than 12 years old said their child owns a smartphone.

More than half of parents whose young child owns one said they got the device between the ages of nine and 11, researchers said.

The AT&T questionnaire can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Driver of vehicle in Hwy 707 crash succumbed to injuries, SCHP says
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
‘I just ran to the car’: 20-year-old recounts saving woman from burning car in Myrtle Beach
crime scene tape
Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 at motel in connection to armed robbery at bus station

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Reports: Homes damaged, 1 person hurt in two separate shootings along Longs area road
A fire broke out early Friday morning at Neal and Pam's bar and restaurant in Surfside Beach.
Fire at Neal and Pam’s started in air blower, cause still unknown, fire chief says
Latta Police
‘Mum’s the word’ after police officers, councilmembers resign in South Carolina town
GRAPHIC WARNING: Authorities release video of Monday's Dallas Love Field Airport...
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows Dallas airport shooting