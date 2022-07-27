Surfside Beach Pier opening delayed until at least the end of the year

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

The contractor and engineers tasked with rebuilding the Surfside Beach Pier now say the new pier probably won’t be open until the end of the year, if not later.

On Wednesday morning, the Surfside Beach Town Council held a workshop with all the parties involved with the pier to find out what’s going on with the construction and why completion has been delayed from the original target dates.

The pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The town has worked with FEMA, the state and other revenue sources to come up with the $18 million for the stronger concrete pier.

Representatives from Consensus Construction, the contractor for the pier, engineers from Collins Engineers and LS3P Associates and consultants from Leitner Management Group faced questions from town administrator William Shanahan and town council members.

Shanahan was first out of the gate asking the parties when the pier will be completed.

John O’Brien of Consensus said it was actually a complex question.

“We submit an impact schedule and an accelerated working schedule,” he said. “We think somewhere around the end of the year.”

He confirmed to Shanahan that could be between Dec. 15 and February.

Later, O’Brien said other delays could always push those dates out even further.

