Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Surfside Beach Pier opening delayed until at least the end of the year

(Jennifer Roberts)
By Tom O'Dare
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

The contractor and engineers tasked with rebuilding the Surfside Beach Pier now say the new pier probably won’t be open until the end of the year, if not later.

On Wednesday morning, the Surfside Beach Town Council held a workshop with all the parties involved with the pier to find out what’s going on with the construction and why completion has been delayed from the original target dates.

The pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The town has worked with FEMA, the state and other revenue sources to come up with the $18 million for the stronger concrete pier.

Representatives from Consensus Construction, the contractor for the pier, engineers from Collins Engineers and LS3P Associates and consultants from Leitner Management Group faced questions from town administrator William Shanahan and town council members.

Shanahan was first out of the gate asking the parties when the pier will be completed.

John O’Brien of Consensus said it was actually a complex question.

“We submit an impact schedule and an accelerated working schedule,” he said. “We think somewhere around the end of the year.”

He confirmed to Shanahan that could be between Dec. 15 and February.

Later, O’Brien said other delays could always push those dates out even further.

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2022 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707 Tuesday
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
‘I just ran to the car’: 20-year-old recounts saving woman from burning car in Myrtle Beach
crime scene tape
Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 at motel in connection to armed robbery at bus station

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Reports: Homes damaged, 1 person hurt in two separate shootings along Longs area road
.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707
.
VIDEO: Adaptable golf camp comes to Grand Strand
.
VIDEO: Fallen Grand Strand, Pee Dee officers inducted to SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
Ashley Michelle Hubbard
Darlington County deputies searching for missing woman