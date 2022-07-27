Surfside Beach Fire Chief: Fire at Neal and Pam’s started in air blower, cause still unknown

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Fire Chief told the town council Tuesday night the investiagtion has determined where the fire started that damaged Neal and Pam’s last week.

According to Surfside Public Information Officer Rob Blomquist, Fire Chief Rob Clemons said during a presentation he is confident the fire started in an air blower or air handler in the porch area.

How it started, remains to be discovered. Blomquist said Clemons is not saying it was electrical, it could have been something else.

Clemons said the investigation is nearing completion for SSBF; however, the insurance company’s investigation or forensic analysis timeline is unknown.

Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill along Ocean Boulevard for a porch fire.

There is significant damage to the building, with fire, smoke and water damage throughout the restaurant.

Multiple businesses and individuals in our community joined forces to holda fundraisers to help the owners and employees of Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill in Surfside after it was destroyed by a fire.

