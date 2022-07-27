Submit a Tip
SCHP: Motorcyclist killed after hitting several mailboxes, pole near Hartsville

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

Troopers said just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Harley Davidson was on East Homes Avenue, about five miles east of Hartsville, when it ran off the road.

The motorcyclist hit several mailboxes and a pole, according to troopers.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The person’s identity has not been released.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

