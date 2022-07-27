Submit a Tip
Pedestrian hit, killed on SC9 in Marlboro County early Wednesday morning

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed early Wednesday morning in Marlboro County after a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to the area of SC9 and SC912 at 4:34 a.m.

LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2017 Toyota Carola was heading east on SC9 as a pedestrian was walking north on SC9 and was hit by the Toyota.

The pedestrian died from their injuries.

The coroner’s office has not released the pedestrian’s identity.

