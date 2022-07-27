Submit a Tip
One displaced after residential kitchen fire in Conway

One displaced after residential kitchen fire in Conway(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is displaced after their home caught fire Wednesday, Horry County Fire Rescue says.

At 10:25 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Ellis Drive in Conway for a reported structure fire.

HCFR said the fire was small and contained to the kitchen area.

There are no reported injuries.

The displaced person will be offered assistance from the Red Cross.

