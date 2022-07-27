Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach Pelicans, WMBF News team up for ‘Pack the Camper’ school supply drive

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 5., all school supply donations can be dropped off at Guest Services during one of the games at the ballpark.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 2022-2023 school year is quickly approaching, and we want to make sure that students have all the tools they need to be successful.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, WMBF News and Campers Inn RV have teamed up to host a school supply drive at the Pelicans Ballpark.

“The kickoff to the school year is always an exciting time but the lead-up can also be stressful for many parents and teachers as school supply shopping can add up,” said Ryan Canella, assistant general manager of sales for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 5., all school supply donations can be dropped off at Guest Services during one of the games at the ballpark.

Those who donate school supplies will receive a free wristband to the Rockin’ Jump Fun Zone at Pelicans Ballpark. The wristband is available to kids who are 12 and under.

Here is a suggested list of supplies that you can bring:

  • #2 Pencils
  • Nylon Pencil Pouch
  • Pack of Washable Markers
  • Box of Crayons ‐ 24 Count
  • Pack of Glue Sticks
  • Notebook Paper
  • Colored Pencils
  • One Subject Notebook
  • Pocket Folders
  • Pack of Multi‐Colored Highlighters
  • Binder (1.5″)
  • Divider Tabs
  • Earbuds

