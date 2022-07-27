Submit a Tip
‘Mum’s the word’ after police officers, council members resign in South Carolina town

By Eric Richards
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - Several officers from the Latta Police Department have resigned in recent days, including the Chief.

The resignations came after a new administration was voted into office.

The police chief resigned last Friday and as of Tuesday, five officers also resigned their positions.

Mayor pro Tem Marcus McGirt says even with the high number of resignations within the police department, public safety remains a top priority going forward.

Town council members, Joe Williamson, Jr and Robert McIntyre also resigned.

Williamson had 14 months left in his term and McIntyre, with 38 months remaining in his term, had only recently been elected.

According to McGirt, this is not the first time the town has had a high turnover situation and he said with a new administration, change is necessary.

“Sometimes change for other people is not prevalent and some people do not want change,” said McGirt. “So I see it as a matter that they’re just moving on, they got the experience they needed here, they’re going to move on and we wish them well in their endeavors as they move forward.”

The reasons behind the resignations have not been made public.

“Really and truly there have not been any incidents that I can think of from the council to the Police Department for this to happen,” McGirt said.

McGirt says there will be a special election in October to fill the vacant council seats and the town is still working on balancing the budget for the fiscal year 2023.

As far as policing the town, he says, if necessary, they will reach out to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

The Latta City Council members and agendas available online have not been updated since 2020.

