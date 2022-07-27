Submit a Tip
Mullins police search for suspects in home invasion

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - The Mullins Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects after a home invasion Tuesday night.

According to a post on social media, the invasion happened at 313 N. Main St.

“We are asking for help from the community. We are actively working a home invasion that took place this evening at 313 N. Main St. Anyone that may have seen anything or has an exterior camera system please call.”

If you have information, call the Mullin Police Department 843-464-0707 at or click here.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

