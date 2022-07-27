Submit a Tip
Monkeys attacking, trying to steal babies in Japanese city

This image from a video shows a monkey loitering around a home in Yamaguchi, Japan, Saturday,...
This image from a video shows a monkey loitering around a home in Yamaguchi, Japan, Saturday, July 23, 2022. People in the southwestern Japanese city have come under attack from monkeys that are trying to snatch babies, biting and clawing at flesh, and sneaking into nursery schools. (Twitter via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - People in a southwestern Japanese city have come under attack from monkeys that are trying to snatch babies, biting and clawing at flesh, and sneaking into nursery schools.

The attacks are getting so bad Yamaguchi city hall hired a special unit to hunt the animals with tranquilizer guns.

The monkeys have targeted mostly children and the elderly.

The monkeys terrorizing the community are Japanese macaque, the kind often pictured peacefully bathing in hot springs. One monkey was caught and put to death, but the attacks haven’t stopped.

At least 58 people have been attacked in three weeks.

No one has been seriously injured so far, but all have been advised to get hospital treatment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

