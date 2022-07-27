Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.02 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.(Mega Millions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707 Tuesday
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
‘I just ran to the car’: 20-year-old recounts saving woman from burning car in Myrtle Beach
crime scene tape
Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 at motel in connection to armed robbery at bus station

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Reports: Homes damaged, 1 person hurt in two separate shootings along Longs area road
.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707
James Lovelock, the environmental scientist whose influential Gaia theory sees the Earth as a...
James Lovelock, creator of Gaia ecology theory, dies at 103
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s right
A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka...
US rocket system enables Ukraine to strike key supply bridge