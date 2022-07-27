Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

McDonald’s in Vermont evacuated after employee throws live ammo on hot grill, police say

A McDonald's restaurant was evacuated Sunday after police say an employee tossed ammunition on a grill and the rounds started exploding. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – An employee at a McDonald’s in Vermont threw bullets on a hot grill and the rounds started exploding, causing the restaurant to be evacuated, police said.

Police were called to the McDonald’s in South Burlington on Sunday evening for a disturbance.

Officers said an employee had a handgun and ammunition, which the worker threw on a hot grill and began exploding.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the restaurant was evacuated. Police said officers were able to coax the worker into surrendering peacefully.

The employee, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

Police are still investigating and did not release further details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Driver of vehicle dies after crashing into ditch along Hwy. 707, SCHP says
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
‘I just ran to the car’: 20-year-old recounts saving woman from burning car in Myrtle Beach
crime scene tape
Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 at motel in connection to armed robbery at bus station

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Reports: Homes damaged, 1 person hurt in two separate shootings along Longs area road
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
DOJ: Warren Buffett’s mortgage company redlined in Philly
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks after testing negative for COVID-19, ending ‘strict isolation’
AR-15-style firearms mimic the look of military-style weapons.
AR-15-style guns brought in over $1 billion in 10 years, House probe finds