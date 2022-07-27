Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

James Lovelock, creator of Gaia ecology theory, dies at 103

James Lovelock, the environmental scientist whose influential Gaia theory sees the Earth as a...
James Lovelock, the environmental scientist whose influential Gaia theory sees the Earth as a living organism imperiled by human activity, has died on his 103rd birthday. Source: KCBD Graphic(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — James Lovelock, the environmental scientist whose influential Gaia theory sees the Earth as a living organism imperiled by human activity, has died on his 103rd birthday.

Lovelock’s wife and children said Wednesday that he died the previous evening “in his home surrounded by his family,” from complications related to a fall. The family said until six months ago Lovelock “was still able to walk along the coast near his home in Dorset and take part in interviews, but his health deteriorated after a bad fall earlier this year.”

His contribution to environmental science included developing a device to measure ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons in the atmosphere and pollutants in air, soil and water.

The Gaia hypothesis, first proposed in the 1970s, saw the Earth itself as a complex, self-regulating system that created and maintained the conditions for life on the planet. Lovelock said human activity has thrown the system dangerously out of kilter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Driver of vehicle dies after crashing into ditch along Hwy. 707, SCHP says
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
‘I just ran to the car’: 20-year-old recounts saving woman from burning car in Myrtle Beach
crime scene tape
Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 at motel in connection to armed robbery at bus station

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Reports: Homes damaged, 1 person hurt in two separate shootings along Longs area road
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
DOJ: Warren Buffett’s mortgage company redlined in Philly
Police were called to the McDonald’s in South Burlington on Sunday evening for a disturbance.
McDonald’s in Vermont evacuated after employee throws live ammo on hot grill, police say
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks after testing negative for COVID-19, ending ‘strict isolation’
AR-15-style firearms mimic the look of military-style weapons.
AR-15-style guns brought in over $1 billion in 10 years, House probe finds