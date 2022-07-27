Submit a Tip
Horry County officers receive training on how to spot horse neglect, abuse

HCPD Environmental Control Officers participated in a hands-on equine training class that caters to law enforcement and animal control professionals.(Source: HCACC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several Horry County police officers had the opportunity to take part in some unique training.

During the classes, officers learned how to evaluate horses in the field for neglect and abuse, prepare for large animal seizures and assess a horse’s physical and living conditions.

“Classes like this are critical to planning ahead and streamlining equine cases when they do come up,” the Horry County Animal Care Center posted.

The HCACC thanked Kershaw County Animal Control, the Humane Society of the United States and The Farm at One Under Lane for making the class happen.

