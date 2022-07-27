FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory issued for today, first of many for the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We gave you the First Alert to dangerous heat & humidity last week and mentioned how multiple heat advisories would likely be needed and here we are. The first of many Heat Advisories is out for the area today as the heat index is only going to climb through the work week.

TODAY

Many of you along the Grand Strand will stay in the 80s this morning as you step out the door. That humidity will greet you from the moment you open up the door and plan to start the day. Highs today will climb quickly, eventually leading to widespread 90 degree temperatures for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Highs along the beaches will reach the lower 90s. As you move into inland Horry County, highs will reach the mid 90s. Further inland across I-95, we’re looking at the upper 90s for Florence, Darlington & Lumberton.

Highs will be in the 90s today but feel like 100-105° through today. (WMBF)

Regardless of your temperatures, everyone feels the humidity today! It’s going to feel like 102-106° today across the region, leading to the heat advisory from 12 PM to 8 PM.

HEAT CONTINUES

These next three days are going to be tough. It's hot, humid and hazy! (WMBF)

Heat Advisories will continue for tomorrow and likely through the weekend. It will feel like 105-110° and make these afternoons disgusting. Make sure you are limiting your time outside and drinking plenty of water. Actual temperatures will continue in the lower to middle 90s. The forecast will generally remain rain-free Thursday and Friday with just one or two isolated downpours possible Friday afternoon and evening.

THIS WEEKEND

The excessive heat and humidity will continue into Saturday before briefly easing up just a bit. The heat index on Saturday will return to 105 to 110 with actual temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Sunday will see temperatures fall just a degree or two.

The weekend will remain hot and humid with a 30% chance of showers and storms. (WMBF)

As high pressure weakens just slightly, the chance of a few pop up showers and storms will creep back up to 30% for the weekend.

