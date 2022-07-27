Family sues after wrong body in casket revealed mid-funeral

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (WABC) - A New Jersey funeral home is facing a $50 million lawsuit after a family says it put the wrong body in their loved one’s casket, a mistake they learned about during the funeral.

The funeral for family matriarch 93-year-old Kyung Ja Kim was supposed to be peaceful, respectful and religious after her November 2021 death. Instead, it was such a disaster, her family says, that her daughter fainted.

“The last memory of her was very painful and disturbing and horrible,” the daughter, Kummi Kim, said.

Family matriarch Kyung Ja Kim is pictured at age 80. Her family says a funeral home put the wrong body in her casket after her death at age 93 in November 2021. (Source: Family photos, WABC via CNN)

Without explanation, people were asked to leave.

“The casket is directed to come up out of the grave, and the staffers whisked the casket away in a hearse and off they go,” said Michael Maggiano, a lawyer for the family.

He says the funeral home realized the wrong woman was in Kyung Ja Kim’s casket. According to her family, there was no apology and no refund of the $9,000 cost.

Kummi Kim says she even alerted people at the church beforehand that something was wrong.

“When she opened the casket, I told her, ‘This is not my mom,’” she said.

She says it was explained to her that work had been done to make her mother look better.

Still, the family is convinced that someone knew about the problem ahead of the funeral, after what they later learned about Kyung Ja Kim’s dentures.

“The poor soul whose body was confused with hers had a full set of teeth, and they learned the dentures were placed under the pillow,” Maggiano said.

Family had flown in from Korea to California and in between. Many could not stay for the second, correct funeral held two days later.

“How sad it is, guilty, shameful, humiliation… We never can get rid of it,” Kummi Kim said.

Two funeral homes are named in the family’s lawsuit, both at the same address, in Ridgefield: Central Funeral Home of New Jersey and Blackley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

The family promises any money they win in the lawsuit will go to Kyung Ja Kim’s two favorite churches, not to them.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.