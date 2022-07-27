Submit a Tip
Fallen Grand Strand, Pee Dee officers inducted to SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

FROM LEFT: Sgt. Gordon Best, LCpl. Melton "Fox" Gore, Deputy Jonathan Price Lt. John Stewart,(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Four fallen police officers from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were honored with induction into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety hosted two ceremonies in Columbia and honored 14 officers who died in the line of duty in the state - including 11 that died within the past year.

Among those include:

“2021 was another difficult time for the law enforcement community in South Carolina as we laid to rest 11 officers across our state,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “The ceremony today recognizes each of those officers, along with several from many years ago, and allows us to come together with the families and the departments to remember and honor their service and contributions as they are formally and rightfully inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.”

The ceremony also honored three other historical inductees including former Marion County Sheriff John McCoy Dozier, who died in 1917 due to a stroke.

The SCDPS said Wednesday’s ceremony brought the number of officers honored in the Hall of Fame Memorial Room to 418.

You can watch each ceremony in its entirety below:

The Line-Of-Duty-Induction Ceremony SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

Posted by South Carolina Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

2 p.m. Line-of-Duty Induction Ceremony at SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.

Posted by South Carolina Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

