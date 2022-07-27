Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Evette officially files for re-election for SC lieutenant governor

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, second from left, reviews election filing paperwork in...
South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, second from left, reviews election filing paperwork in Columbia on July 27, 2022.(Mary Green)
By Mary Green
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is officially back on the Republican ticket for re-election in 2022.

Signing her paperwork Tuesday morning at the South Carolina Election Commission office in downtown Columbia, Evette filed for a second term as Gov. Henry McMaster’s running mate on the November ballot.

Speaking with reporters afterward, Evette listed the state’s recent record income tax cuts, including the elimination of taxes on military retirement income, among South Carolina’s latest accomplishments.

The lieutenant governor, a businesswoman from Travelers Rest, said she hopes to continue her efforts in areas like workforce development if voters select her and McMaster for another term.

“Proud to stand alongside of you, governor and run for another four years, again, to make this state even bigger and better,” Evette said. “We want to make sure that we solidify that this will be the best place to live, work and raise your family.”

McMaster’s Democratic challenger, former Lowcountry Congressman Joe Cunningham, will announce his running mate pick in Greenville on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707 Tuesday
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
‘I just ran to the car’: 20-year-old recounts saving woman from burning car in Myrtle Beach
Latta Police
‘Mum’s the word’ after police officers, councilmembers resign in South Carolina town

Latest News

VIDEO: Darlington Raceway signs name, image, likeness deal with CCU’s McCall
Angel Flight helps make medical care accessible for veterans
Angel Flight helps make medical care accessible for veterans
Organizations partner to teach, make golf more accessible for Grand Strand children
Organizations partner to bring adaptive golf camp to Myrtle Beach
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
I-20 Westbound shutdown after fire and smoke blocking traffic
I-20 and Highway 12 westbound shutdown, traffic delayed, evacuations taking place