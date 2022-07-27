Submit a Tip
Dining with Dockery: The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the recent heat, we figured we would change it up on you with Dining with Dockery. We’re doing the first ever Ice Cream edition of Dining with Dockery and we are so excited to show you The Crazy Mason!

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar has two locations here in the Grand Strand. The original location is located inside 810 Billiards & Bowling at The Market Common. The second location is located in North Myrtle Beach at 810 Billiards & Bowling between 11th avenue and 12th avenue south in North Myrtle!

The Crazy Mason is a unique and one-of-a-kind ice cream shop that features Crazy Masons, Crazy Cups, Crazy Bombs, Crazy Waffles, Crazy Desserts and even some options that are gluten free, dairy free and alcohol infused!

Instead of talking about it, let’s show you it! In the video above, you can watch Andrew try out some of the unique items!

For a full look at the menu, you can visit their website here.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

