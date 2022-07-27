Deputies ID body found in Robeson County, no foul play suspected

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in part of the Pee Dee said no foul play is suspected after a body was found over the weekend.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the body was located in the canal on Robert Avenue in Lumberton. The body was later identified as 62-year-old Leroy S. McCrimmon, of Lumberton.

Preliminary autopsy findings also showed McCrimmon’s death was not the result of trauma.

The investigation is ongoing.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Rescue are assisting the sheriff’s office.

