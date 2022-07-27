Darlington Raceway signs name, image, likeness deal with CCU’s McCall

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington Raceway and Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall have made a deal.

The raceway became the first NASCAR-owned track to sign a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deal with a student-athlete since the new NCAA regulations were passed.

“Grayson has had a dynamic collegiate career setting NCAA and school records and has lived his entire life in the Carolinas. His playing style exemplifies toughness and competitiveness, and he is the ideal athlete to help promote Darlington’s Too Tough To Tame brand,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.

Grayson McCall is officially, 𝙏𝙤𝙤 𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙏𝙤 𝙏𝙖𝙢𝙚! pic.twitter.com/AbV10eojcv — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) July 27, 2022

As part of the partnership, McCall will promote the Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 3 and 4, as well as next year’s NASCAR slate at Darlington Raceway.

McCall is also expected to have an active presence on the track’s digital platforms and be featured in some of the track’s marketing campaigns. He will also promote NASCAR and Darlington on his own social channels.

“I love this town and this area. Coastal Carolina kind of made me into who I am,” McCall said. “I love this school and I love the people here in the region and with Darlington being right down the road and a huge part of the sports culture, partnering with them just makes sense. It just helps fulfill a legacy I want to leave here. Plus, going a couple hundred miles an hour is kind of my thing too,” McCall said.

McCall has been the starting quarterback for the CCU Chanticleers for the last two season, where he led the team to a 20-2 record including the school’s first Sun Belt Conference championship, first bowl gam and first time in the AP/Coaches Polls.

He is considered to be one of the top five college quarterbacks and projected to be a top NFL draft pick.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.