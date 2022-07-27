Submit a Tip
Darlington County deputies searching for missing woman

Ashley Michelle Hubbard
Ashley Michelle Hubbard(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in part of the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Ashley Michelle Hubbard was last seen on July 15 in the area of Clara Road.

She was reported missing by a relative on Wednesday.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

