Darlington County deputies searching for missing woman

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in part of the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Ashley Michelle Hubbard was last seen on July 15 in the area of Clara Road.

She was reported missing by a relative on Wednesday.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

