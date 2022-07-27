Cooling off at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Your favorite local milkshake bar goes through around 900 milkshakes in 8 hours during the summer months. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar has quickly become a favorite by locals and visitors alike.

With two locations along the Grand Strand, you can visit 810 Billiards and Bowling in North Myrtle Beach or Myrtle Beach at the Market Common.

We loved taste testing our way through on Dining with Dockery, learning how to prepare one of the largest milkshakes you’ve ever seen, trying out crazy snow, and so much more!

Come along with us.

