Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Collectible Pokemon cards worth $200K stolen from Upstate home

Pokemon cards
Pokemon cards(WRDW)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man says hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon cards were stolen from his home.

A 62-year-old Inman man called deputies on July 13 to report the theft.

He said boxes of the cards were taken from his collectible room. Deputies valued the stolen cards at $200,000.

According to the incident report, the man said workers from an HVAC company were the only people he knows who have been in the room.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation remains active.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707 Tuesday
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
‘I just ran to the car’: 20-year-old recounts saving woman from burning car in Myrtle Beach
Latta Police
‘Mum’s the word’ after police officers, councilmembers resign in South Carolina town

Latest News

VIDEO: Darlington Raceway signs name, image, likeness deal with CCU’s McCall
South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, second from left, reviews election filing paperwork in...
Evette officially files for re-election for SC lieutenant governor
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging families to get...
DHEC urges families get kids vaccinated against COVID with new school year approaching
Angel Flight helps make medical care accessible for veterans
Angel Flight helps make medical care accessible for veterans
Organizations partner to teach, make golf more accessible for Grand Strand children
Organizations partner to bring adaptive golf camp to Myrtle Beach