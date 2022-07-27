Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

7-year-old girl dies at park after tree falls on tent, officials say

Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground...
Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground overnight.(László Krizsán via canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WHNS/Gray News) - A young girl from Georgia has died after a tree fell on a tent during the overnight hours at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to the National Park Service, park rangers were called to the Elkmont Campground at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, after a large maple tree fell and killed a 7-year-old girl.

WHNS reports other family members, including the girl’s father and two siblings, were not hurt.

Officials said the affected campsite and nearby campsites were closed immediately following the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707 Tuesday
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
‘I just ran to the car’: 20-year-old recounts saving woman from burning car in Myrtle Beach
crime scene tape
Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 at motel in connection to armed robbery at bus station

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Reports: Homes damaged, 1 person hurt in two separate shootings along Longs area road
.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victim in fatal single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 707
.
VIDEO: Adaptable golf camp comes to Grand Strand
.
VIDEO: Fallen Grand Strand, Pee Dee officers inducted to SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say