Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Reports: Homes damaged, 1 person hurt in two separate shootings along Longs area road

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two separate shootings happened just happened 12 hours apart in the same area in Longs, according to police reports.

Horry County police were first dispatched around 2:30 a.m. Monday to the 600 block of McNeil Chapel Road to a shots fired call.

It was determined during the investigation that two homes had been hit by gunfire but no one was hurt.

According to one incident report, a woman told officers that an unknown person got out of a car and started shooting. Police said they found bullet holes in the home and recovered one bullet fragment from a kitchen cabinet.

At the second home, several people outside of the house told officers that they woke up to the sound of gunshots coming from the road. Police found that a bullet went through a storage room, through a wall and into a bathroom.

Then 12 hours later, around 2:45 p.m., police officers were dispatched again to the 600 block of McNeil Chapel Road for a shots fired call. Officers spoke to neighbors who said that they heard shooting, according to an incident report.

Police learned that one person was hurt in the shooting and taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said at this point, there is no official link to confirm that these two shootings are connected.

She added that all the cases are active and under investigation.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the tipline at 843-915-8477.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
Fire under control after vehicle hits building’s gas line in Myrtle Beach
crime scene tape
Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 at motel in connection to armed robbery at bus station
Florence County Coroner IDs couple killed in head-on crash Saturday
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
Police cite driver after car hits gas line near The Market Common, causes huge fire

Latest News

Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
.
VIDEO: Police cite driver after car hits gas line near The Market Common, causes huge fire
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 in connection to armed robbery at bus station
1 succumbs to injuries, 4 shot at Marlboro County nightclub Sunday, Sheriff says