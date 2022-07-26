Reports: Homes damaged, 1 person hurt in two separate shootings along Longs area road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two separate shootings happened just happened 12 hours apart in the same area in Longs, according to police reports.

Horry County police were first dispatched around 2:30 a.m. Monday to the 600 block of McNeil Chapel Road to a shots fired call.

It was determined during the investigation that two homes had been hit by gunfire but no one was hurt.

According to one incident report, a woman told officers that an unknown person got out of a car and started shooting. Police said they found bullet holes in the home and recovered one bullet fragment from a kitchen cabinet.

At the second home, several people outside of the house told officers that they woke up to the sound of gunshots coming from the road. Police found that a bullet went through a storage room, through a wall and into a bathroom.

Then 12 hours later, around 2:45 p.m., police officers were dispatched again to the 600 block of McNeil Chapel Road for a shots fired call. Officers spoke to neighbors who said that they heard shooting, according to an incident report.

Police learned that one person was hurt in the shooting and taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said at this point, there is no official link to confirm that these two shootings are connected.

She added that all the cases are active and under investigation.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the tipline at 843-915-8477.

