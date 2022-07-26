Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three suspects are in custody after a robbery at a Greyhound Bus station in Myrtle Beach.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Jarien Martin, 21-year-old Alexis Hurst and 21-year-old Darren Gardner on Monday and charged them with armed robbery.

Police said the victim flagged down officers after they were robbed around 5 a.m. Monday at the bus station on 7th Avenue North.

Officers used the Real-Time Crime cameras to track the car they believed to be used in the armed robbery and found it around 6:20 a.m. at the Sea Dip Motel on North Ocean Boulevard.

Police cleared all the rooms on the floor where the suspects were staying, while the SWAT team took them into custody.

Officers said two guns were recovered after three were taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.