FIRST ALERT: A few showers today, dangerous heat ramps up to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High pressure continues to strengthen, keeping a grip on the forecast over the next week, only increasing temperatures by the middle and end of the week.

TODAY

It’s already a warm start to the day. Temperatures feel 5-8 degrees warmer than what they are as you are stepping out the door. As we head into the afternoon hours, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s for the beaches with the lower 90s inland. The heat index alone will feel like 100-102°.

Highs climb into the upper 80s on the beaches today. Inland areas will make a run at the lower 90s. The heat index will reach 100-102° today. (WMBF)

Of course, similar to yesterday, an isolated shower or storm will remain possible today with just enough moisture to squeeze out that 20% chance of rain. It’s not a big rain chance but we’ll see a few showers and storms keep a few locations cooler today.

DANGEROUS HEAT

Heat Advisories will likely be needed starting by the end of the week. The threshold for heat advisories in our area is a sustained 105° feel like temperature. As we head toward the end of the week, the heat index will climb quickly.

We’re expecting the heat index to be at the threshold for advisories both from Thursday-Saturday. Not only will it be hot & humid but the rain chances will remain limited. There’s enough dry air in the atmosphere aloft that we dropped rain chances down to 0% for Wednesday and Thursday.

As we head toward the weekend, temperatures will remain warm with a dangerous heat index. Rain chances will return to 20% on Friday, eventually leading to a little bit more coverage during the afternoon hours for both Saturday and Sunday. Even then, it’s just a 30% chance of a typical pop up shower and storm for the weekend.

