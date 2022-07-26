Driver of vehicle in Hwy 707 crash succumbed to injuries, SCHP says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver involved in the single-vehicle crash on Highway 707 succumbed to his injuries, South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

According to SCHP, traveling in a 2011 GMC Savana, the driver crashed into a ditch.

The driver was extricated and taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

