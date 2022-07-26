Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Driver of vehicle in Hwy 707 crash succumbed to injuries, SCHP says

1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707
1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver involved in the single-vehicle crash on Highway 707 succumbed to his injuries, South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

According to SCHP, traveling in a 2011 GMC Savana, the driver crashed into a ditch.

The driver was extricated and taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
Left to right: Jarien Martin, Alexis Hurst, Darren Gardner
Myrtle Beach police identify trio connected to bus station robbery
crime scene tape
Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 at motel in connection to armed robbery at bus station
Florence County coroner IDs couple killed in head-on crash Saturday

Latest News

SCHP: 2 killed after head-on crash in Florence County
Horry County crews respond to multiple crashes on Highway 22
Horry County crews respond to multiple crashes on Highway 22
2 car cash Conway
HCFR: 2 hospitalized after wreck involving dump truck in Conway
Nacogdoches road closure begins Sunday for street repaving project
Somerset Road closure Tuesday for Myrtle Beach residential project