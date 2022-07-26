City of Loris celebrates its 120th birthday with a party at town hall

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Loris is having a birthday bash to celebrate turning 120 years old.

The 3.1 square mile city of Loris was incorporated into the state back in 1902.

To celebrate 120 years, the streets of Loris are decorated with balloons, birthday flags and even shops have signs posted saying Happy Birthday to their city.

Mayor Todd Harrelson and longtime resident of Loris said there’s no place he would rather call home.

“It’s a job full of love most of the time. A lot of lovely people here and fantastic children. Just hustle and bustle it’s great,” said Harrelson.

However, not only is Loris celebrating its big day but also the many exciting projects they have in the works.

“Oh, the city of Loris, most of the empty buildings have been purchased. A lot of excitement here. New businesses coming. New restaurants. New stores. Everybody’s excited about the growth here. It’s just huge what’s going on now,” said Harrelson.

Harrelson said the city’s tourism and well-known sports programs bring even more people into the city.

They are currently in the process of purchasing land for a 38-acre sports complex.

Harrelson said they are also adding a new gymnasium equipped with a soccer and football field as well as multiple softball and baseball fields.

Loris also just added an urgent care facility and recently broke ground on a tractor supply store.

“A lot of people get a little taste of the charm and want to come back and live,” said Harrelson.

During the birthday celebration, you can grab a slice of cake, drinks, goodies and share your favorite memories of Loris.

The city’s 120th birthday celebration will take place 9 a.m. Tuesday at city hall.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.