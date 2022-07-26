Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Celebrating the 75 Days of Summer at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The perfect place for a bar crawl this summer? The Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet.

Each of the 8 restaurant offers refreshing cocktail specials. We loved taste testing our way through. Plus, we checked out Creek Ratz brand new bar. It’s an actual boat and offers direct access from the Marshwalk.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
crime scene tape
Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 at motel in connection to armed robbery at bus station
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
Fire under control after vehicle hits building’s gas line in Myrtle Beach
Florence County coroner IDs couple killed in head-on crash Saturday
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
Police cite driver after car hits gas line near The Market Common, causes huge fire

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - 75 Days of Summer at the Marshwalk Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - 75 Days of Summer at the Marshwalk Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - 75 Days of Summer at the Marshwalk Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Waccamaw Dermatology