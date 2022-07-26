1 injured, all lanes closed after car crashes into culvert pipe on Hwy 707

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - All lanes of traffic are closed at Highway 707 and Bay Road after a vehicle crashed into a culvert pipe. One person was extricated.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the trapped individual is on the way to the hospital with injuries.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

