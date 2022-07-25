‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in one North Myrtle Beach neighborhood are demanding action after inches of rain fell Friday and left their homes damaged.

“Instead of getting a couple of inches of water, now we are measuring in feet of water that backs up on our property,” said Mick McGuire who lives at the Robber’s Roost Villas.

The City of North Myrtle Beach said more than eight inches of rain fell over a 24-hour span on Friday, marking one of the city’s top five rainfall events in the past 20 years.

Neighbors like McGuire got several inches of floodwater reaching their living rooms, with many in the area being frustrated. In fact, they never really had issues with serious flooding until recently.

“We have residents that have lived here for more than 20-plus years,” said McGuire. “It’s the first time they have ever had water come into their homes.”

Neighbors in Robber’s Roost Villas first noticed some flooding issues on July 4, but it was minor compared to what happened Friday. Some people that spoke to WMBF News pointed the blame at new development surrounding the villas.

“During their construction, they put up silk barriers around the property and with that heavy rain it basically just barricaded all the water and bumped all the water on our area and has nowhere to run to,” said McGuire.

Those living in the area are now demanding solutions from city officials, who spent Saturday surveying areas most impacted. Among the asks from neighbors are a new mitigation plans and a better draining system to help prevent flooding in the future.

In a statement released Saturday, the city said it is working to help mitigate rainfall issues and met with neighbors in the Robber’s Roost Villas - adding that the drainage system near the neighborhood was designed by an engineer on behalf of a developer.

“The city met with representatives from the adjacent new development near Robber’s Roost who committed to adjusting their on-site stormwater maintenance devices to minimize the impact on existing developments,” the statement read. “In addition, they indicated they are willing to work with Robber’s Roost Villas to incorporate improvements that would enable the two private drainage systems to operate more efficiently.”

Neighbors are worried that things could get worse if the city doesn’t come up with a plan soon.

“Right now, with thunderstorms and hurricane season coming, this can’t take six months to resolve,” said McGuire. “It’s got to get fixed and we need help now.”

The management team of Robber’s Roost Villas is planning to be scheduled at the next North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting to address the flooding issues.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.