Vehicle strikes building’s gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire caused by a crash in Myrtle Beach.

Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said crews were at the scene of the fire on Walton Road. He added the fire started after a vehicle struck a gas line on the side of the building.

MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department added that officers were called to the area at around 9 p.m. after reports of the crash.

The building is located near a Walmart Neighborhood Market in the area and is just outside The Market Common.

No injuries were immediately reported.

WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene as crews were battling the blaze.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

