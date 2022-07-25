Police cite driver after car hits gas line near The Market Common, causes huge fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The driver responsible for hitting a gas line and causing a massive fire on Sunday night has been cited, according to police.

Firefighters and police were called late Sunday night to Walton Drive off Farrow Parkway after a car hit the gas line.

Myrtle Beach police MCpl. Tom Vest explained that the driver crashed into the roundabout by not yielding on a left turn, and due to medical issues with their eyes, the driver continued and hit the gas line.

It sparked a huge fire at the OrthoSC building but firefighters managed to keep it under control until the gas line could be shut off.

The fire was under control by 11 p.m. with help from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The driver was cited for failure to yield right-of-way on a left turn.

She was treated for injuries and was released.

No other serious injuries were reported.

