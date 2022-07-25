Submit a Tip
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at during traffic stop

Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at(Forest Acres Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Forest Acres Police Department are investigating an incident where a Forest Acres police officer was shot at several times.

The shooting happened early Monday morning when the officer saw a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. The officer followed the vehicle as the driver drove across Decker Boulevard onto Dupont Drive.

Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at
Officials investigating after Forest Acres police officer shot at(Forest Acres Police Department)

Before the officer could conduct a traffic stop, multiple shots were fired from the vehicle. The officer was not hit but two bullets struck the officer’s patrol car.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle and it has not been found. It is described as an SUV that is possibly beige or light-colored.

“We are extremely proud of the heroism our officer displayed while in extreme danger. After he stopped to confirm he was not injured, he then continued to pursue the vehicle before it got away,” says FAPD Chief Don Robinson. “A shooting of this magnitude, attempting to kill an officer on a residential street, and firing at least five rounds near homes with sleeping families, shows this suspect or suspects have no regard for human life and need to be apprehended immediately.”

FAPD asked for RCSD to assist in the investigation.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

