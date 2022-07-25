Nikki Haley announces daughter’s engagement on social media
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced her daughter’s engagement on social media Sunday.
He asked…She said yes! And just like that, we have another son. So proud and happy for both of them. ❤️#MyHeartJustSkippedABeat#ClemsonLoveStory@ClemsonUniv @ClemsonAlumni pic.twitter.com/4ISCCi1xlg— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 24, 2022
Haley called it a ‘#ClemsonLoveStory.’
