New Horry County fire station holds Grand Opening Tuesday

Horry County Fire Rescue
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue will host a grand opening for its newest fire station Tuesday morning, Station 13 in Longs.

Members of Horry County Council, county administrators and Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner will speak at the grand opening, beginning at 10 a.m.

The new station in Longs, located at 801 SC-9, was recently completed.

For those who can’t attend in person, this event will be live-streamed on HCFR’s Facebook page beginning at approximately 10 a.m.

This event will conclude with a ceremonial “uncoupling of the hoses” and opportunities to tour the new facility.

