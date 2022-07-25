Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police arrest 3 at motel in connection to armed robbery at bus station

crime scene tape(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three suspects are in custody after an armed robbery at a Greyhound Bus station.

Police said the victim flagged down officers after they were robbed around 5 a.m. Monday at the bus station on 7th Avenue North.

Officers used the Real-Time Crime cameras to track the car they believed to be used in the armed robbery and found it around 6:20 a.m. at the Sea Dip Motel on North Ocean Boulevard.

Police cleared all the rooms on the floor where the suspects were staying, while the SWAT team took them into custody.

Officers said two guns were recovered after three were taken into custody.

The names and charges of the people involved will be announced after formal charges are filed.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

