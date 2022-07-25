1 injured in shooting on McNeil Chapel Rd, Horry County police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting reported Monday afternoon.

According to the Horry County Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:49 p.m. Monday on McNeil Chapel Road.

One person was injured and transported to an area hospital by private vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the tipline at 843-915-8477.

