Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 injured in shooting on McNeil Chapel Rd, Horry County police say

(wcax)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting reported Monday afternoon.

According to the Horry County Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:49 p.m. Monday on McNeil Chapel Road.

One person was injured and transported to an area hospital by private vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the tipline at 843-915-8477.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are demanding action from the city of North Myrtle Beach after historical rainfall...
‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
Minnie Burton
Body of missing Conway woman with dementia recovered, police say
Vehicle strikes gas line, causes fire in Myrtle Beach
Fire under control after vehicle hits building’s gas line in Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach leaders inspect areas impacted by ‘historic rainfall’
Myrtle Beach to install new handrails on Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach to install new decorative handrails along Ocean Boulevard

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach to install new decorative handrails along Ocean Boulevard
.
VIDEO: Fire under control after vehicle hits building’s gas line in Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: ‘We need help now:’ North Myrtle Beach neighborhood demands solutions after flooding from ‘historic rainfall’
.
VIDEO: Police cite driver after car hits gas line near The Market Common, causes huge fire