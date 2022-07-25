Submit a Tip
Former NC teacher sentenced for ‘extensive collection’ of child pornography

Christopher Lee Todd
Christopher Lee Todd(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a former teacher recently pled guilty to charges related to child pornography.

Officers said the suspect, Christopher Lee Todd, pled guilty to the Child Sexual Abuse charges on July 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 39 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised sex offender probation.

Officers began investigating the former Cane Creek Middle School teacher following a tip in January 2021.

Officers said they searched Todd’s home during the investigation and discovered multiple electronic devices that contained an “extensive collection” of child sexual abuse materials. In total, officers found 21,185 images and 127 videos.

