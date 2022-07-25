Submit a Tip
Florence County Coroner IDs couple killed in head-on crash Saturday

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were killed after a head-on collision in Florence County early Saturday.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 378 near Highway 52 at around 5:15 a.m.

According to Ridgeway, a 2014 Dodge pickup heading west on Highway 378 crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Ford SUV head-on.

Both the driver and a front-seat passenger in the SUV died as a result.

Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutcken identified the victims, a man and wife, as Anthony Michael Secreto, 43, and Lyndsie Marie Secreto, 38, both of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional word was provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

