FIRST ALERT: A hot week ahead, Heat Advisories likely by midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re kicking off the week on a warm note! The dog days of summer continue and the dangerous heat is not going anywhere, especially by the middle and end of this week.

TODAY

It’s a hot start to the week. Highs will quickly climb today into the upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland. While a slim chance of a shower will be possible today, it will remain isolated at 20%. Don’t expect for any of your plans to be canceled by the rain. Not only today but even for the week. It’s a hot & rather dry week ahead here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s. It's just an isolated rain chance at 20%. (WMBF)

The increasing heat index will be another big story today. By this afternoon, it will feel like the triple digits today.

DANGEROUS HEAT

Highs will slowly creep through the middle and end of the week. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s on the beaches by mid week with the mid-upper 90s for the inland areas. It’s going to be hot and with a strong southwesterly wind, it’s going to be humid! Heat Advisories will likely be needed starting on Wednesday as our heat index will begin to climb over 105°, a general threshold for the dangerous heat here in the south.

High pressure will bring a big time heat wave. (WMBF)

Not only will it be hot & humid but rain chances remain low. There’s enough dry air in the atmosphere aloft that we dropped rain chances down to 0% for Wednesday and Thursday, despite the heat index climbing into the 105-110° range.

Get ready for the heat. It's going to be downright miserable at times this week, especially late week. (WMBF)

If there’s a day that seems to be the worst, look no further than the stretch of weather we have coming your way Wednesday-Friday. Thursday will be the hottest temperature wise with highs reaching the low-mid 90s on the beaches. Inland areas will make a run for the upper 90s. The heat index will reach 108° in many locations, with a few spots even higher than that.

With dangerous heat in store this week, now is a good time to review the heat safety tips we’ve shared numerous times this year. Stay hydrated and stay cool!

Ready to beat the heat? Here's a few tips to remember ahead of the heat wave. (WMBF)

