Several people shot at Marlboro County nightclub

(WSAW)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple people were shot early Sunday morning at a Pee Dee nightclub, according to officials.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the club, located on Highway 15-141 East in the Bennettsville area, at around 2:30 a.m. after reports of the incident.

Details are limited, but MCSO Investigator Clay Anderson told WMBF News that the sheriff’s office is looking for “a lot of people” in connection to what happened.

It’s also unclear exactly how many people were shot and their respective conditions as of later Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605 or 843-479-1111.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also assisting in the investigation.

More information is expected to be released Monday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

